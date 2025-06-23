Raftaar: ‘The Traitors’ is the first show where even getting eliminated is a matter of pride

Mumbai, June 23 In its second week, Maheep Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi along with Mukesh Chhabra and Raftaar were eliminated from the show.

Maheep said, “We were mentally and physically very tired. And I've said it before, and I'm saying it again. It's very easy to sit in your living room and switch on the TV and say.”

“You guys know who the Traitors are, we didn't. It's very convenient to say, "What are they doing? Why are they doing that?" It's a mind game. It's all psychological," she said.

Speaking about his shocking exit from the show, Raftaar added, “I am toh quite happy, matlab yeh pehla aisa show hai, jisme exit hona bhi ijjat vali baat hai ‘Yeh toh bada smart tha, isko nikalna zaroori tha.’ Toh, it is a great thing. That is the format of the show I like.”

“(I’m actually quite happy. I mean, this is the first show where even getting eliminated is a matter of pride — 'He was really smart, it was necessary to remove him.' So, it’s a great thing. That’s the format of the show that I like.)"

Ashish Vidyarthi, comparing real-life experiences with The Traitors, said that the game mimics real life.

“Yeh ek game hai, lekin yeh real life ko mimic karta hai. Real life mein bhi hum sochte hain ki hum samajdaar hain, lekin humein khud nahi pata chalta kab hum bhed chaal ka hissa ban jaate hain. So what you see in Traitors iss jo duniya me ho raha hai ki aapko lagta hai ki aap bohot samajhdar hai. And that's when the individual realises. So it was a masterclass in life for me.”

“(This game mimics real life. In real life too, we think we are smart, but we don't even realise when we become part of the herd mentality. So what you see in Traitors is exactly what's happening in the world — you feel like you’re very wise. And that’s when the individual realises. So it was a masterclass in life for me.)"

Mukesh Chhabra said that the reality show is unlike any other.

“Jaise inhone show plan kiya hai, woh hi kamal ka hai. Jiske saath baith kar main abhi khana kha raha hoon, woh hi agle pal meri opinion badal deta hai, sirf ek plate lene jaate hi. Peeche mudh ke dekho toh sab badal chuka hota hai. Har second log ek doosre ke baare mein apna opinion badal rahe hain, wahi toh is show ka asli khel hai.”

“(The way they’ve planned it is truly remarkable. The person I’m having a meal with right now can change their opinion about me the very next moment — just while going to grab a plate. When you look back, everything has already changed. Every second, people are changing their opinions about each other — that’s the real game of the show.")

Produced by BBC Studios India Productions, Prime Video brings the Indian adaptation of IDTV’s BAFTA and Emmy award-winning global format, The Traitors, in collaboration with All3Media International. Episodes 1 to 6 of The Traitors are now streaming on Prime Video.

