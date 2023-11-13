Raghav Chadha calls Parineeti Chopra his "firecracker" as they celebrate their first Diwali after wedding

New Delhi [India], November 13 : Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Sunday celebrated their first Diwali as a married couple.

A day after indulging in the festivities, the duo took to their respective Instagram handles and posted their adorable Diwali pictures.

In one of the images, Parineeti is seen gazing at Raghav's face as he looks at the camera.

The other snap shows Parineeti planting a kiss on Raghav's cheek.

"My home ," Parineeti captioned the post.

While sharing Diwali pictures on Instagram, Raghav called Parineeti his "firecracker."

"First Diwali with my firecracker," he captioned the post.

The couple looked extremely appealing in traditional wear. Parineeti opted for a sequined red wine saree, while Raghav wore a black kurta set. In a super-stylish move, he added a contrasting printed blue-and-red drape.

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, tennis star Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray, and Manish Malhotra also marked their presence.

The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

