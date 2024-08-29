Raghav Chadha gets 'goosebumps' hearing Parineeti Chopra sing, asks her to sing more often

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 : Parineeti Chopra has not only made her fans go gaga with her singing but has also impressed her husband, Raghav Chadha, who now wishes she would sing more often.

Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, Raghav shared a throwback video of his wife Parineeti, who is both an actress and singer. In the clip, she is seen beautifully singing the song "Sajde" from her film Kill Dil, which also starred Ranveer Singh.

The video left Raghav in awe, as he admitted that her singing gave him goosebumps.

In his caption, he wrote, "Goosebumps! Found this gem - my wife looking like a child, but singing like a pro.. Paru, why don't you sing more often?"

Parineeti often shares adorable photos of the couple to express her love for her husband, and it's clear that their bond only grows stronger with each passing day.

Last month, the actress dropped an adorable picture of Raghav and expressed her admiration and love for Raghav.

She posted a candid picture of him sitting in a cafe, looking at his phone.

In the picture, Raghav can be seen dressed in a cream shirt, beige pants, and a black half-sleeve jacket, finished off with black sunglasses.

Earlier on July 14, the couple attended the Wimbledon Final.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Amar Singh Chamkila' alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

