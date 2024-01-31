Raghav Chadha pens sweet note for his 'personal melody queen' Parineeti Chopra as she embarks on first live gig

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 : Actor Parineeti Chopra, who is embarking on an exciting new musical journey in her career, received a special appreciation message from her husband and AAP MP Raghav Chadha.

Taking to Instagram, Raghav shared pictures of Parineeti from her first live show along with a sweet note.

The note read, "My rock star, my nightingale, my own personal melody queen - as a trained classical singer with music in your soulyou breathe life into lyrics, Paru! I'm totally in awe (and so excited) as you finally step onto this new path you've been longing to tread since so long. Go ahead and rock the world, my girl! I'm always gonna be here; rooting for you and cheering you on. PS: Finally the world will get to see the free concerts I get at home everyday. Haha."

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans chimed in the comment section.

Parineeti dropped kiss face emojis.

One of the users commented, "This is so heartwarming."

On Tuesday, she revealed how Raghav, calmed her down before her live performance.

Parineeti took to Instagram and gave her fans a glimpse of her first live performance.

She gave a sneak peek into her video call with Raghav.

Sharing the photos and videos, she wrote, "A day in the life of a debutante musician:

1. Got a call from @raghavchadha88 to calm my nerves, and it really helped.

2. First time on-stage in-ear experience.

3. Nope, I was nervous..... and it was hot.

4. Can't stress on this enough, MUSIC lifts my mood like nothing else. Is that true for anybody else?

5. In a world full of trends, I love my pink fuzzy chappals / shoes. Comfort.

6. A bundle of nerves as we got into hair and makeup for the first show

7. I believe in my comfortable chappal shoes, I guess not everyone did.

8. Right before we walked on stage."

Recently, Parineeti shared how she is blessed to start new chapter in life with music.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, "Music, to me, has always been my happy place .. I've watched countless musicians all over the world performing on the stage and now it's finally my time to be a part of that world. I feel so lucky, blessed and stressed about starting off a whole new chapter in my life and I honestly can't describe how excited I am to embark on this musical journey. A journey that gives me the opportunity to have two careers at once! How fun (and chaotic ) So here's to embracing the unknown and facing all my fears and kicking off my singing debut! I'm joining hands with the best @entertainmentconsultant and we've got some amazing things in store for you all this year. I hope you're as excited for this as I am!"

She has already sung a few songs from her films.

Previously, she showcased her singing talent in songs like 'Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin' from the film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' and the female version of the track 'Teri Mitti' from the period film 'Kesari.' Parineeti often shares her singing videos on her social media.

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila.

Amar Singh Chamkila, his wife Amarjot Kaur along with the members of their musical band were assassinated on March 8, 1988.

