Raghav Chadha reacts on his wedding rumours with Parineeti Chopra

Raghav Chadha has been in the news lately for his alleged closeness with actress Parinteeti Chopra. There is a buzz that the duo will be soon tying the knot with a official statement. However, they have neither confirmed nor denied these reports. Now, Raghav was asked about Parineeti during an interview with a news portal. Replying to the same, the politician blushed with a laugh and said that there would be plenty of opportunities to celebrate in the future.

For now, he would like to celebrate AAP's national party status, Raghav told Aaj Tak. Raghav also said he would explain everything about it in a separate interview, when he was asked about the same by NDTV. Last week, rumours did the rounds suggesting that Raghav and Parineeti were getting engaged on April 10.Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. They also follow each other on Instagram. While Parineeti and Raghav did not address the rumours, Parineeti seemingly confirmed her romance with Raghav Chadha with her recent cute Instagram gesture. Raghav recently shared a video of him addressing rallies in various cities. He was also seen interacting with the public and clicking photos with them in the video. And, Parineeti was quick to like the video.