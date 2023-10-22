Raghav Chadha wishes Parineeti Chopra on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 : Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra tied the knot on September 24.

As the actor turned 35 on Sunday, Raghav took to Instagram and posted a string of pictures of himself with Parineeti from their dating days.

He captioned the post, "You light up my life like a superstar, Paru! Just a smile from you can make my challenging and chaotic life bearable. You bring SO much joy into my world... On this special day, I want to celebrate the amazing woman that you are... Here's to more laughs, more love, and more unforgettable moments together...like these beautiful ones of our first year together. Happy Birthday, Wifey! @parineetichopra."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CysrJUuS-G8/?hl=en&img_index=7

In the first picture, the couple can be seen sitting beneath the same blue umbrella.

Raghav wore a white shirt, while Parineeti was dressed in a brown top.

The second image showcased Parineeti having a 'Reserved' sign in her hands. She wore a white top in the picture.

In the third image, Parineeti and Raghav can be seen smiling for the camera in formals.

In another image, the two can be seen hugging one other at a restaurant table.

Raghav chose a white shirt, while she wore a black t-shirt and matching denims.

The blue umbrella reappeared in the second last image, as the couple can be seen sitting behind those big umbrellas.

In the last picture, they are seen posing for the camera, with Parineeti wearing a black t-shirt with a black denim jacket. She paired her outfit with blue denim jeans and a black cap. Raghav, on the other hand, wore a white sweater and blue denims.

Earlier, on this special day, Parineeti brother's Shivang and Sahaj shared some adorable memories with her to make this day more beautiful for the 'Ishaqzaade' actor.

Shivang Chopra took to his Instagram handle to share some moments spent with her. In the first picture, they can be seen engaging in some conversations, and in others, Parineeti teases him giving the perfect brother-sister goal.

Wishing her on this special day, he wrote in the caption, "To the not-so-little any more kid, the kid i trouble to insanity...Happy Birthday Buddy!!! Love you and miss you loads!@parineetichopra"

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cyq8z2ytmaV/?img_index=1

Sahaj Chopra also joined in the celebration and posted several stunning pictures from Parineeti and Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony.

He mentioned, "Happy Birthday didi, It fills my heart to see what this year brought in for you the love you deserved found you, and the life you deserve is now set for you to live. You'll always be my best friend, my pride and my joy!! I love you more and more and more."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cyq_-QWv677/

Actor and Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra also shared a heartfelt greeting for her.

She took to her Instagram stories and posted a lovely photo with Parineeti. She wrote in the caption, "Happiest birthday Tisha. Hope you're surrounded by so much love and joy today and always"

Notably, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members.

The wedding ceremony was held at the hotel Leela Palace. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, tennis star Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray, and Manish Malhotra also marked their presence.

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

