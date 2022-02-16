Raghav Dhir says playing a doctor in 'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii' made him understand them better

Mumbai, Feb 16 Actor Raghav Dhir says that playing Dr Piroz Murgiwala in 'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii' has been a learning experience so far.

"It feels special to be a part of such a show. There are very few shows on hospitals and doctors, and few of them the actual struggle of a doctor's life. But 'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii' has successfully and authentically captured the lives of medical practitioners.

"Yes, there is a huge difference between visiting a hospital in reality and in front of the camera. Apart from me paying for the former and getting paid for the latter, the emotions are also different. You only visit hospitals in reality for some emergency, but in the show I am just acting. But all because of the latter I have understood how difficult a doctor's life is," says the actor.

Raghav thinks after Covid, people who didn't value doctors have started valuing them. "Things have changed for the better. Covid has taught us a lot," he adds.

A doctor is under a lot of pressure and Raghav understands now in a lot more ways than one. "Now I know why, especially about the time when you have to break bad news when you have to stand for hours to perform surgery with complete concentration. Hats off to them and their contributions in making our lives better," he says.

Enjoying his stint on the show, Raghav shares that the entire cast and crew is like a family. "I go along with everyone, but if I have to name anyone specific then I will say Alma Hussein (Dr Advani). We speak a lot. It takes a few minutes for us to get serious if we're in a scene together," adds the actor.

He also praises the makers of the show. "They are the reason why this show is doing so well. The concept, execution, and creative freedom they give us motivate us to do better. We all are taken care of and the environment on the set is friendly and happy," he ends.

