Raghav Juyal and Director Srikanth Odela Kickstart ‘The Paradise’ with a Script Reading Session in Hyderabad

The much-awaited project The Paradise has officially gone on floors with an energetic start! Actor Raghav Juyal and director Srikanth Odela came together in Hyderabad for the film’s first script reading session, setting the tone for an exciting cinematic journey ahead.

Sharing a candid moment from the session, Raghav Juyal expressed his excitement about being part of the film, writing, “#TheParadise begins… Had a blast at the script reading session with my dearest @srikanthodela__ 🔥 Natural Star @Nameisnani garu can’t wait to join you 🐦⬛.”

The Paradise marks a collaboration between Natural Star Nani and Srikanth Odela, reuniting after their blockbuster Dasara. Paradise also marks Raghav Juyal’s Telugu debut post the success of Bads of Bollywood.With its powerful team and compelling premise, The Paradise is one of the most anticipated Telugu films in the making — slated for release on March 26, 2026.