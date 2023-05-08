Raghav Juyal denies dating Shehnaaz Gill; says he is single like Salman Khan

Raghav Juyal recently opened up about his equation with actress Shehnaaz Gill. The two shared screen space in their recently released film and their camaraderie behind-the-scenes and during promotions caught the eye of many. Their close bond led many to believe that they are dating. Raghav, however, has rubbished rumours of the two being romantically involved.

He went on to elaborate how his equation with Shehnaaz was just like any other co-star he has worked with. Explaining how films take a few months to shoot, he went on to explain that friendship between co-stars is inevitable. Juyal also stated how he is only as friendly with Shehnaaz as he has been with the rest of the cast members of their recently released film.

The actor-dancer went on to explain that the audience's investment in her personal life for there months became like a "drug". He says, "They want that drug even after the show ends." Rubbishing rumours of being romantically involved with Gill, Raghav also shared how the rumours have not made their equation awkward at all and that they are as friendly as they used to be. "I have travelled and spent time with others as well, lekin uske saath logon ko drama create karna tha. I don't know what it is! Dukh hota hai," he said.

Raghav even went on to add that he is single like Salman Khan. According to him, he is shooting day and night. His focus is on his films so much that he is not even able to go back home. The actor also stated that earlier when he used to do TV, he would work for a certain number of months and then go back home. That used to be his lifestyle. Now that he is doing films and he is new, there’s a lot to be done.Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ also starred Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwari, Bhumika Chawla, Venkatesh Daggubati and others in key roles.