Raghav Juyal joins Srikanth Odela for script reading session of Telugu film 'The Paradise'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 6 : Following the massive success of 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', actor Raghav Juyal is all set to begin shooting for director Srikanth Odela's upcoming Telugu film, 'The Paradise'.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Raghav Juyal shared an update on his Telugu debut film 'The Paradise', which also stars actor Nani in the movie.

According to his latest social media post, the actor has joined Srikanth Odela for a script reading session of 'The Paradise'.

While sharing a snap with director Srikanth Odela, the actor wrote, "The Paradise begins. Had a blast at the script reading session with my dearest Srikanth Odela. Natural Star Nani garu can't wait to join you."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DPdUhLTiB0A/?hl=en

The makers of 'The Paradise' announced the casting of Raghav Juyal in the action thriller in July 2025. Production house SLV Cinemas welcomed him with a special post on social media.

They wrote, "Team #TheParadise wishes the talented @TheRaghav_Juyal a very Happy Birthday. We are welcoming him in a role that will be unique and will take everyone by surprise."

'The Paradise' tells the story of a marginalised tribal community that has long been denied basic rights. Their struggle for justice begins when a new leader rises to challenge the system that has kept them oppressed for generations.

Director Srikanth Odela said that Juyal was cast after the team saw his intense performance in the action film 'Kill'.

"We initially imagined a lean guy with a thick moustache for this ruthless role. But after watching Kill and witnessing Raghav's menacing performance, we were convinced he was the perfect fit. He brought a raw intensity that completely won us over. We're truly excited about what he brings to this character," said Odela, as per Variety.

Raghav Juyal is currently basking in the success of Netflix show 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', which was the directorial debut of Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Apart from Raghav, the show starred Lakshay, Bobby Deol and Sahher Bambba in the lead roles. The show is currently streaming on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor