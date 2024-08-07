Raghav Juyal on transition to intense roles: 'My casting directors have supported me a lot'

Mumbai, Aug 7 Actor Raghav Juyal, who is all geared up for the release of the upcoming fantasy thriller series 'Gyaarah Gyaarah', opened up on the shift of his choice of roles and revealed the reason for suddenly portraying intense characters on the screen.

Raghav, who is also a choreographer and is known as 'Crockroaxz' and the 'King of Slow Motion' for his dance moves in slow motion style, has been a part of films like 'ABCD 2', 'Street Dancer 3D', and 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

But, most recently, he was seen as Fani in the action thriller film 'Kill', directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. And, now, in the show 'Gyaarah Gyaarah', Raghav will be portraying the role of a police officer.

Speaking about the shift in his choice of roles, and if it is a conscious decision, Raghav told IANS: "My casting directors have supported me a lot. They have called me for several different auditions in life over the past many years. And internally, in the industry, everyone comes to know that I am cracking every type of audition. So, the basics have started from there only."

"I am very grateful to the casting directors that they are seeing me in such roles, because if you once become a stereotype in the industry, then it becomes very difficult to break it because then, industry people are also not able to see you in any other way. My luck is that everyone has seen from this perspective, they have understood and thought that I can do such roles. Rest, nothing intense has happened in my life that I have brought this change," shared the host of 'Dance Plus 4'.

If he follows any manifestation rituals like 11:11, Raghav commented: "I don't follow anything. But whenever I suddenly see 11:11, I take a chance to just pause my life and not think and just be in the being, and get out of my head for a while. It kind of gives me a sign. But it is not like I am seeing angels around me. But 11:11 gives me a reminder."

'Gyaarah Gyaarah' is an adaptation of the Korean drama 'Signal'. The show is set across a timeline of three decades--1990, 2001 and 2016, blending mystery and science with a degree of mysticism.

It also stars Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa, and Aakash Dixit. Produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga, the series is directed by Umesh Bist.

It will premiere on Zee5 on August 9.

