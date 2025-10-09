Raghav Juyal Opens Up on Breaking Free from the Dancer Label and Working on Himself

Raghav Juyal, who is one of the finest dancer, has earned his name in Bollywood industry with movies like Kill, Yudhar and now is getting love for his love in Parvaiz in Aryan Khan’s directorial ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’. He is known for giving something new each time he is on screen. He recently revealed that how he worked on himself to be a best person and how he shed the tag of dancer from audience mind.

In an interview with India today, He told that, “Shaking off the dancer label was the hardest part, and I managed to do that with ‘Kill’. After seeing my performance, the makers realised I could be trusted with more substantial roles. Then, unexpectedly, I did something in ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ that no one saw coming. Now, they know I can fit into any character, which is rare in our industry because people tend to stereotype so easily." He said before kill people use to typecast him in comedy roles, and many assumed that being a dancer meant I couldn’t handle serious or diverse roles, but I am thankful it happened.

Raghav, is known as the ‘King of Slow Motion,’ the mindset and determination that propelled him to stand out, remain focused, and pursue superstardom.“To achieve this, I took a break and learned to prioritize. I was confident because I knew what I wanted. I left TV, avoided appearances, and focused solely on auditions, believing in my eventual success. My ambition wasn't just acting; it was to become a major star. I'm determined and won't settle for less. I came prepared to fight, embrace challenges, and avoid mediocrity. That's my approach.”