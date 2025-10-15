Raghav Juyal Opens Up on How Aryan Khan Convinced Him to Do The Bads of Bollywood

Ba***ds of Bollywood became instant hit series on Netflix, with this series Aryan Khan made his directorial debut. Other than lead actors, Raghav Juyal steal the show with his amazing onscreen timing. But did you know that he almost said no to the role.

While revealing the reason behind Raghav told, FPJ that at beginning he was sceptical about playing Parwez, he said, At first when I read the script, i thought I barely have a role in this. I am just here to crack jokes. I told Aryan Khan that I have nothing here.’ He said, ‘I have full faith in you. You have faith in me. I have faith in this project and I guarantee you this will be a big project.

"I trusted his faith, and I decided to go for it because I wanted to be part of Aryan’s debut. I love that family; I have a special affection for them. And after the show, it was just crazy. It turned out exactly as he promised,” Raghav added.

Raghav shared that his performance in 'The Ba***ds Of Bollywood' led to a significant role in an upcoming Shah Rukh Khan project. He expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating the series not only garnered public appreciation for his talent but also caught the attention of directors and producers, resulting in lead roles. He attributes this success, including the opportunity with Shah Rukh Khan, to the exposure from the series.