Raghav Juyal Returns to the Dance Floor After 4 Years in Yudhra

Raghav Juyal, the celebrated dancer renowned for his unique slow-motion dance moves, is making a much-anticipated return to the dance floor on the big screen in his upcoming film "Yudhra." Known as the "slo-mo king" for his mesmerizing control and innovative style, Raghav has captivated audiences with his performances over the years. His last dance number was in the hit film "Street Dancer 3D," released in 2020, and since then, fans have been eagerly waiting to see him perform again. In "Yudhra," Raghav not only showcases his incredible dance talent but also takes on a challenging role as a villain for the second time, following his critically acclaimed performance in "Kill."

Discussing his return to dance, Raghav shared his excitement, saying, "It feels surreal to be back doing what I love the most — dancing on screen. Dance has always been my first love, and it's been four long years since 'Street Dancer 3D.' I missed the energy, the rhythm, and the connection with the audience that dance brings. The dance number in 'Yudhra' is special to me because it blends my passion for dancing with my journey as an actor. I'm thrilled to share this with my fans who have been so patient and supportive. I hope this performance brings the same joy and excitement to them as it did for me while filming it."

He added, "Playing a villain in 'Yudhra' is another exciting chapter for me. It’s a stark contrast to the dance, yet it brings out a different aspect of my craft. Working alongside talented actors like Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan, and under the direction of Ravi Udayawar, has been an enriching experience. The film has allowed me to explore diverse facets of performance, from intense action to high-energy dance. I can’t wait for the audience to see what we’ve created.""Yudhra," directed by Ravi Udayawar and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment, promises to be an action-packed thriller with dynamic performances. The film is set to release in cinemas on 20th September, and fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to see Raghav Juyal back on the big screen, dancing and performing with his signature flair.

