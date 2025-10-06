Raghav Juyal Reveals His Dream To Headline ABCD 3: “This Time, I’ll Be the Hero”

Actor Raghav Juyal, who recently earned widespread praise for his performance as Parvez in The Bads of Bollywood, opened up about one of his biggest dreams while interacting with fans at a recent event in Mumbai. “I have a dream. Many years ago, I did ABCD 2, and I was dancing in it but in the side. My dream is to do ABCD 3 and this time in the middle. And I'll be the hero. And when I manifest, it has to happen, right?” he said, leaving fans buzzing with excitement and joining him in manifesting the moment.

From delivering an intense performance in Kill to making audiences laugh out loud as Parvez, Raghav continues to prove his remarkable range as an actor. And he’s far from slowing down — with King, starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan, and his highly anticipated Telugu debut with Nani, Raghav’s journey is only getting bigger, bolder, and more exciting to watch.