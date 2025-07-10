Raghav Juyal roped in for Nani starrer 'The Paradise'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 : Actor Raghav Juyal has joined the cast of director Srikanth Odela's upcoming action thriller 'The Paradise,' starring Nani in the lead role.

The announcement was made on Thursday, coinciding with Juyal's birthday.

Production house SLV Cinemas welcomed him with a special post on social media.

"Team #TheParadise wishes the talented @TheRaghav\_Juyal a very Happy Birthday. We are welcoming him in a role that will be unique and will take everyone by surprise," the post read.

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DL6z0F8OaYa/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The Paradise tells the story of a marginalised tribal community that has long been denied basic rights. Their struggle for justice begins when a new leader rises to challenge the system that has kept them oppressed for generations.

Director Srikanth Odela said that Juyal was cast after the team saw his intense performance in the action film Kill.

"We initially imagined a lean guy with a thick mustache for this ruthless role. But after watching Kill and witnessing Raghav's menacing performance, we were convinced he was the perfect fit. He brought a raw intensity that completely won us over. We're truly excited about what he brings to this character," said Odela, as per Variety.

Juyal has recently gained praise for his serious roles. He was appreciated for his performance in 'Kill,' which also premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, as well as for his role in the ZEE5 series 'Gyaarah Gyaarah.'

Filming for The Paradise officially began on June 21. The makers shared a photo from the set showing Nani in character as Dhagad, wearing green leather shoes and a unique anklet. Along with the photo, the makers added a caption that read, "Dhagad joins #TheParadise. In cinemas 26-03-2026."

The Paradise is expected to be an important film for both Nani and Srikanth Odela. The two previously worked together on Dasara, which was well received.

Nani was last seen in HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3), where he played a tough cop named Arjun Sarkaar. The film was released on May 1, 2025, in five languages and was produced under his banner, Wall Poster Cinema.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor