Raghav Juyal shares experience working with action maestro Se-yeong Oh in 'Kill'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 : 'Kill' film will remain special for actor Raghav Juyal for many reasons. One of the main reasons is that he got an opportunity to work with action maestro Se-yeong Oh in the thriller.

Opening up about his experience working with Se-yeong Oh, Raghav said, "It feels like an important moment in my career as an actor, the chance to work with Se-yeong Oh is nothing short of a dream come true. His mastery in designing action sequences is unparalleled, and I'm thrilled to be a part of this cinematic journey."

'Kill' is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and is produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta for Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain for Sikhya Entertainment.

The film also stars Lakshya and Tanya Maniktala. A few months ago, it was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

