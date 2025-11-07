Raghav Juyal to Shehnaaz Gill: This girl’s killing it like a queen in male dominated industry

Mumbai, Nov 7 Actor Raghav Juyal has heaped praise on actress Shehnaaz Gill, calling her a “legend, powerhouse and rule breaker” who is “killing it like a queen in a male-dominated industry.”

Raghav, who starred alongside Shehnaaz in “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan”, took to his Instagram stories section and posted a news about her maiden production “Ikk Kudi” that read “Ikk Kudi Box Office Collection Day 6: Enjoys 200% Jump Than The Opening Day, Shehnaaz Gill's Film Turns The Tables!”

For the caption, Raghav, who has been rumoured to be dating Shehnaaz, wrote: “This girl is killing it like a queen in a male dominated industry, hats off to you shehnaaz u are a legend, a powerhouse and a rule breaker @shehnaazgill.”

“Ikk Kudi” follows a woman from a family of broken hearts who starts doubting her arranged marriage match and embarks on a quest to uncover her fiance’s mysterious past.

Shehnaaz gained stardom after her stint in “Bigg Boss 13”. It was in 2015, when Shehnaaz began her modelling career with a music video titled 'Shiv Di Kitaab'. In 2017, she marked her debut in Punjabi film 'Sat Shri Akaal England'.

The actress’ filmography also includes names such as 'Kala Shah Kala', 'Daaka', 'Honsla Rakh', 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', and 'Thank You for Coming' to her credit.

Shehnaaz has appeared in several music videos titled-- 'Maar Kar Gayi', 'Pindaan Diyaan Kudiyaan', 'Je Haan Ni Karni', 'Putt Sardaran De', 'Lakh Laanhta', 'Viah Da Chaa', 'Jatt Jaan Vaarda', 'Gusse Ho Ke Nahiyo Sarna', 'Jatti Hadd Sekhdi', 'Gunday Ik Vaar Fer', 'Peg Paun Wele', 'Gedi Route', 'Shona Shona', and 'Habit'. She also has 'Sab First Class' in the pipeline.

Raghav’s latest release is the blockbuster series The Ba***ds of Bollywood,a satirical action comedy drama series created, co-written, and directed by Aryan Khan in his directorial debut for Netflix.

It features Bobby Deol, Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Rajat Bedi, Meherzan Mazda, Divik Sharma, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Vijayant Kohli, Neville Bharucha, and Armaan Khera.

