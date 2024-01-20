Raghav Juyal travelled back to hometown Dehradun to rejuvenate post 'Kill' shoot

Mumbai, Jan 20 Actor and dancer Raghav Juyal, who will be seen stepping into the shoes of a dreaded and brutal character in the upcoming film 'Kill', shared how he retreated back to his hometown Dehradun to rejuvenate himself, after wrapping up the shoot of the movie.

Raghav, who will be seen as Fani in ‘Kill’ said: “After the shoot wrapped up, I felt the need to retreat to my hometown, Dehradun, to rejuvenate and find my way back to myself.”

Known for his portrayal of light-hearted characters onscreen, like Poddy in ‘Street Dancer 3D’, Ishq in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, Raghav is set to astonish audiences with his transformation in ‘Kill’.

He has also opened up on the striking departure from comedy to his transformation of experimenting with genres like action and thriller.

Talking about the same, the ‘Sonali Cable’ actor shared: "Playing Fani in 'Kill' was a profound departure from the characters I've portrayed before. It took me a while to shake off the intensity of this gruesome role, something I had never encountered onscreen.”

Another part which is set to define him as an actor is ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’, a thriller series in which he plays the role of a cop.

“In ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’, I play a cop, again a genre explicitly so different from what people have come to expect of me,” added Raghav.

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh and produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor, ‘Kill’ is slated to release soon.

