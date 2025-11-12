Raghav Juyal wishes Aryan Khan on birthday, shares an unseen video of him enjoying a beach bike ride

Mumbai, Nov 12 Television and Bollywood actor Raghav Juyal took to his social media account to wish his good friend and director Aryan Khan on his birthday, on the 12th of November.Sharing a video of himself and Aryan seated on a beach bike, driving through the sand. Raghav wrote, “Happy birthday, brother.You are number 1.”

He also added a red heart emoticon and tagged Aryan Khan on social media.Earlier in the day, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan’s sister, took to her social media account to wish her brother well. Taking to her social media stories, Suhana shared an adorable picture of herself with Aryan and wrote, “Happpppy Birthday, love youuu most,” followed by a red heart emoji.

Actor Rajat Bedi, who has always credited Aryan Khan for reviving his career through his directorial debut, Ba***ds of Bollywood, took to his social media account and penned a beautiful poem for him. Sharing a picture of himself with Jr Khan, Rajat wrote, “A star was born, a spark so bright, who turns each dream into pure light. With vision, fire, and heart so true, the world feels bigger, thanks to you. May joy and love be yours today, As candles glow and hearts all say—Happy Birthday, Aryan, shining one. Your journey’s only just begun. Now this little part of my life is called Happiness.”

For the united, Aryan Khan marked his Bollywood debut as a director with the OTT show Ba***ds of Bollywood, and Rajat Bedi made his comeback in the industry with the same show. Bedi received a great amount of applause for his character portrayal as Jairaj Saxena in the show from both fans and industry men alike.

The actor has since then expressed gratitude to Aryan for giving him a chance to revive his almost dead Bollywood career.Aryan Khan’s directorial show also had his father, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, play a cameo in it as well. ”

The show, which was produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, also featured Bobby Deol, Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Meherzan Mazda, Divik Sharma, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Vijayant Kohli, Neville Bharucha, and Armaan Khera.

