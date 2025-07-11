Raghav Juyal’s Birthday Celebrated with Heartwarming Gesture by Fan Club

On the joyous occasion of dancer, actor, and entertainer Raghav Juyal’s birthday, a special celebration was organized by one of his dedicated fan clubs in association with Manav Seva Samaj Trust. The event, marked by compassion and community spirit, included a lunch and cake-cutting party for over 100 specially-abled individuals.

The heart-touching event aimed to spread smiles and positivity in honor of Raghav Juyal, whose philanthropic spirit and humble persona continue to inspire countless fans across the country. The celebration was made possible through the sincere efforts of Pareshbhai Virani, founder of Manav Seva Samaj Trust, and Shenil Virani, who managed the entire event with warmth and dedication.

“The smiles on their faces were our greatest gift,” remarked a representative from the fan club. “Raghav Bhai’s life and work constantly remind us to give back to society and uplift those around us.” The event concluded with heartfelt birthday wishes to Raghav Juyal, applauding his contribution to entertainment and social causes.