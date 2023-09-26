Raghava Lawrence meets Rajinikanth ahead of 'Chandramukhi 2' release

Mumbai [India], September 26 : Ahead the release of ‘Chandramukhi 2’, actor Raghava Lawrence paid a visit to Superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday.

The actor took to X to share a video of himself with Rajinikanth.

In the video, Rajini wore a black kurta with white lungi while Raghava wore a white kurta with matching lungi.

He touched Rajinikanth's feet to take his blessings. Raghava also congratulated the actor on the success of his most recent film ‘Jailer.’

He wrote, “Hi friends and fans. Today I met my Thalaivar and guru @rajinikanth to wish him for Jailer’s blockbuster success and got blessings for Chandramukhi 2 release on September 28. I’m so happy. Thalaivar is always great. Guruve Saranam (Teacher is everything).”

'Chandramukhi 2' is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film 'Chandramukhi' which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles.

Helmed by P Vasu, the movie is produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran.

Recently, makers of ‘Chandramukhi 2’ have shifted the release date of the film. Earlier, it was slated to release on September 15 and now it has been pushed to September 28 due to technical delays.

Actors Kangana Ranaut will also featuring in the lead roles. Previously, Kangana treated fans with a trailer video and captioned it, “Here’s the Hindi version of the trailer.”

The trailer begins with a family moving into a mansion, where they are specifically warned to avoid the south block, known as Chandramukhi's residence. Kangana plays the role of a dancer in the king's court, who is known for her beauty and dance skills while Raghava Lawrence portrays King Vettaiyan Raja.

