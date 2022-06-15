Raghava Lawrence to play lead in P Vasu's 'Chandramukhi 2'

Chennai, June 15 Lyca Productions, one of Tamil cinema's top production houses, has announced that it is to produce the sequel to director P Vasu's blockbuster 'Chandramukhi', which had Rajinikanth and Nayanthara playing the lead.

Making the announcement on Twitter, Lyca said, "Elated to announce our next big project 'Chandramukhi 2'! Starring Raghava Lawrence and Vaigaipuyal Vadivelu. Directed by P Vasu. Music by M M Keeravaani and cinematography by R D Rajasekar. Art by Thotta Tharani."

Raghava Lawrence too reacted to the announcement.

He said, "I'm elated to announce my next project 'Chandramukhi 2'. I'm extremely happy to work with Vadivelu Anna again.

"A big thanks to my Guru Rajinikanth! Thanks to Sivaji productions for giving the title.

"I'm excited to collaborate with Subaskaran sir of Lyca Productions for the first time and I'm happy to be directed by Vasu sir again. Music by Keeravani sir. Cinematography by R D Rajasekhar sir. "

The first part, which was produced by Sivaji Productions as its 50th film in 2005, had Rajinikanth, Prabhu, Jyothika, Nayanthara, Nasser and Vadivelu among others.

The remake of the Malayalam super hit 'Manachitrathazhu', 'Chandramukhi' was directed by P Vasu and went on to emerge a phenomenal success.

Raghava Lawrence, had, some time ago, announced that he would be acting in the sequel, but had gone on to name a different production house as the producer. However, now, Lyca Productions has announced that it will be producing the project.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor