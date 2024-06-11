Raghu Dixit says sugar is used as metaphor in his new track ‘Shakkarpari’

Mumbai, June 11 Music composer and singer Raghu Dixit, who recently released the first single, 'Shakkarpari', from his album 'Shakkar', said that sugar is used as a metaphor for happiness in the track, and the idea for the song came from his therapy sessions.

For this track, Raghu collaborated with multiple Grammy-winning banjo legend Bela Fleck. The song tells the story of a girl who steals sugar from the market and distributes it to people who have never tasted sweetness.

Talking about the song, Raghu said: "Sugar is a metaphor for happiness, and sharing one's happiness will only make one's own happiness multiply. It's about being kind, compassionate, and considerate towards people who are facing challenges in their lives. The idea to write a song about 'Shakkarpari' came from my therapy sessions.”

The musician shared that while dealing with his own life's challenges and darkness, his therapist suggested he meet people who are less fortunate.

He further mentioned, “I was encouraged to commit myself to doing at least one good deed a day for an absolute stranger. While I tried to put this into practice, I saw that I was slowly coming out of my own darkness, smiling more, and generally always happy. Similarly, there were many people, often strangers, who walked into my life and helped me get through difficult phases of my life."

The track is available in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu. His friend Neeraj Rajawat took the idea and wrote the poetry for the song.

"I am thrilled to share this first single from 'Shakkar' with my fans. This album holds a special place in my heart, and I hope that the music resonates with listeners across languages and cultures. It has been a labour of love, and I cannot wait for everyone to experience the magic of 'Shakkar'," he added.

