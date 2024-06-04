Raghu Ram felt marginalised, ‘unfairly judged’ when transiting to college

Mumbai, June 4 Producer-actor Raghu Ram, who has been receiving a lot of positive responses for his work in the streaming show 'Jamnapaar', shared that he felt marginalised and unfairly judged during his transition to college as he came from a government school.

The show tells the story of Shantanu Bansal (played by Ritvik Sahore), who hails from East Delhi and gets trapped between transitioning from his rooted culture in Jamnapaar to pursuing his dream of a successful corporate career in South Delhi.

Raghu plays the role of Rajat Thapar in the series.

"My takeaway is the universality of aspiration, and I have gone through what this character goes through in the series. Coming from a government school, I felt marginalised and unfairly judged during my transition to college. This eventually made me feel out of place and led to my decision to drop out. The struggle to find a sense of belonging has been a recurring theme in my life," he said.

Raghu further mentioned that even when he moved to Mumbai, he faced judgments.

“I can deeply relate to Shantanu’s inner battle, and my key takeaway is that I am not the only one who feels this way. It is a shared sentiment, an experience everyone goes through in their own unique way,” he added.

The show also stars Srishti Ganguli Rindani, Ankita Sahigal, and Varun Badola.

Raghu also revealed what drew him to this project, saying, “Initially, I decided to commit to acting wholeheartedly. Subsequently, an opportunity to audition for this show arose. I accepted the role due to the compelling narrative of ‘Jamnapaar'. Having resided in East Delhi myself, I really connected with the storyline and characters, which ultimately led me to accept the offer.”

'Jamnapaar' streams on Amazon miniTV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor