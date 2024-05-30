Raghu Ram Reveals Undergoing Physical Transformation To Infuse Authenticity Into His Character in Jamnagar

Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently released the highly anticipated series, Jamnapaar. Ever since its premiere, the aspirational drama has been garnering heaps of praise from the audience for its gripping narrative and relatable characters. The story follows Shantanu Bansal aka Shanky, a young man who struggles to oscillate between his identity and ambitions within the contrasting worlds of East Delhi and South Delhi. Featuring a stellar ensemble cast, including Ritvik Sahore, Srishti Ganguli Rindani, Varun Badola, Ankita Sahigal, and Raghu Ram, Jamnapaar explores the themes of self-identity, ambitions, and the significance of family.

Raghu Ram, who brings Rajat Thapar to life in the series, shared his thoughts on his character, saying, “Rajat is the hallmark of success for Shanky. His life is alluring and all things glittery, but all that glitters is not always gold, after all. We all aspire to reach places and scale new heights of success. At the same time, we often get riddled with doubt along the journey. But to see someone who hails from the same background as you, make it big in life is truly inspiring. Similarly, for Shanky, Rajat Thapar is that inspiration. Just like him, Rajat too comes from Jamnapaar and makes a big name for himself in South Delhi.”

Reflecting on his preparation for the role, Raghu added, "This character is very close to my heart, as I relate to Rajat on more levels than one. So, I didn't have to prepare much for this character. However, I needed to peel off the layers of Rajat's complex personality to sink my teeth into his skin. While rehearsing the dialogues, I'd improvise a lot to portray him authentically. In addition to that, I was also expected to get into a particular physique for playing this role, something I've never done for any other role in the past."