Raghuvir Yadav on what makes ‘Panchayat’ special: The everyday stories of small towns

Mumbai, June 27 Actor Raghuvir Yadav, who plays Brij Bhushan Dubey in “Panchayat”, has decoded the real reason behind “Panchayat” being so loved. He said it's India, in its truest form as it showcases everyday stories of small towns, told with so much heart.

Raghubir said: “It’s incredible how Panchayat has resonated with everyone — children, young adults, elders — across villages, cities, and even overseas. When I was in Australia for a play, people of all ages came up to talk about the show.”

“At first, I couldn’t quite put my finger on what made it so special. But then I realised — this is India, in its truest form.”

He said it is the “simplicity, sincerity, the everyday stories of small towns, told with so much heart, that’s what makes Panchayat so powerful.”

Raghuvir added: “There are no villains, no over-the-top drama. Just real people, living their lives in their own honest ways. And the love people have for it… when the release date shifted from July 2 to the 24th, everyone was restless. They kept saying, ‘Thank God the wait was cut short, even a few days felt too long!’”

The actor said that when he first read the script, he said, ‘There’s no room for acting here. We’ll have to live with these characters.’

“These aren’t just roles, they’re real lives. And to portray them truthfully, we had to immerse ourselves completely. The writing was so honest — the emotions between the lines felt deeper than what was on the page. I grew up in a village, studied there, lived among people like the Sarpanch and Panchayat members.”

“Through theatre, I’ve spent years travelling across small towns in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, UP, Rajasthan, observing and meeting people like this. That instinct to observe has always shaped me as an actor. So when Panchayat came along, it felt personal. We all approached it with sincerity, and the love it’s getting today is a reflection of that,” Raghurvir concluded.

The show stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha.

Produced by The Viral Fever, Panchayat Season 4 is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, written by Chandan Kumar, and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya.

The show is streaming on Prime Video.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor