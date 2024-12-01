Raha Kapoor steals the show as Ranbir Kapoor co-owned Mumbai City FC defeats Hyderabad FC

Mumbai, Dec 1 Bollywood star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen cheering for the Mumbai City FC, co-owned by Ranbir, on Saturday, along with their daughter Raha Kapoor.

Mumbai City FC squared off against Hyderabad FC during the latest season of the Indian Super League. As the team owned by her father registered a 1-0 victory against Hyderabad FC, Raha was the one to steal the show with her appearance at the sporting event.

The father-daughter duo twinned in blue jerseys. Pictures and videos of the Kapoor family in attendance for the match have now gone viral on social media.

Ranbir and Alia, who tied the knot in 2022, welcomed Raha in November 2022.

Last year in December, Ranbir and Alia revealed Raha’s face for the first time at the customary Christmas lunch of the Kapoor family. The moment Raha’s pictures and videos dropped on the Internet, they went viral leaving the Netizens in awe. For the Christmas lunch, Raha was dressed up in a white Christmas sweater and a pastel pink coloured tulle skirt. Her outfit was completed with red bellies and white socks.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia’s recent film ‘Jigra’, directed by Vasan Bala of ‘Monica, O My Darling’ fame, tanked at the box-office. The film also starred Vedang Raina in the role of Alia’s brother who gets prisoned. Alia goes on a jail break mission to save her brother from the punishment.

The film’s release was preceded by significant controversies over Vasan Bala’s statement about the casting process of Alia in the film, which the producer of the film, Karan Johar alleged was misconstrued. Later, Divya Khossla pointed her guns at KJo for inflating the box-office numbers of the film when the film witnessed barely any audience in the theatres.

Interestingly, Divya’s ‘Savi’ is said to follow the same jail break story as that of Alia’s ‘Jigra’ (the only difference being in ‘Savi’, the titular character played by Divya carries out prison break of her husband, and in ‘Jigra’, Alia takes her brother out of the prison).

While ‘Savi’ managed to make only Rs. 7.83 crore in two weeks of its theatrical run before it was ousted from cinemas for a more lucrative and financially rewarding ‘Chandu Champion’, Alia’s ‘Jigra’ earned Rs. 4.5 crore on its opening day. Despite Divya’s claims of ticket buy back on Alia’s part, there’s a huge gap between the collections of both the films which ride on the same subject and story arc.

