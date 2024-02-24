"Rahim Lala" Ajay Devgn wishes 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 : Ajay Devgn on Saturday shared a special post for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram stories, Ajay shared a candid picture featuring himself and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Warmest birthday wishes to you Sanjay from your dearest Rahim Lala."

Ajay played the role of Rahim Lala in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

The director is known for his blockbuster films like 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Black', 'Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat', 'Devdas', 'Saawariya' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to make his OTT debut with 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' web show.

Recently, an intriguing asset of the show was unveiled.

Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal formed an ensemble cast of 'Heeramandi' world.

The series is set in the midst of multiple power struggles in Heeramandi, Lahore (now part of Pakistan) and more generally in undivided, pre-independence India, where anti-colonial freedom movements were emerging.

'Heeramandi' has been Bhansali's one of the most important projects.

'Heeramandi' will be out on OTT this year.

He is also coming up with the film 'Love & War' starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

The film will be released in theatres on Christmas 2025.

Ajay, on the other hand, will be seen in director Neeraj Pandey's upcoming directorial 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' opposite Tabu. The film promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023 and will be a multi-language release.

The film also stars Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles.

The film is all set to hit theatres on April 26, 2024.

He also has producer Boney Kapoor's period drama film 'Maidaan', a psychological thriller film 'Shaitaan' alongside R Madhavan and Rohit Shetty's upcoming action thriller film 'Singham Again' in his kitty.'Singham Again' also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff in lead roles.

He will also be seen next in 'Raid 2', which is being directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first installment.

The sequel, which is now in production, is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under their banners T-Series and Panorama Studios, respectively.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor