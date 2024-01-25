Rahul Bhat lands in Bhopal for 2nd schedule of 'Black Warrant'

Mumbai, Jan 25 Actor Rahul Bhat, who is known for films like ‘Ugly’, ‘Section 375’, ‘Dobaaraa’ and 'Kennedy’, is in Bhopal for the second leg of shooting of 'Black Warrant'.

The series is helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, who is known for films like ‘Udaan’, ‘Lootera’, ‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero’ and ‘Trapped’.

Rahul will be in Bhopal for over a month for the shoot. The actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram and shared the BTS pictures.

Talking about the same, the actor said: "Embarking on the Bhopal schedule infuses a unique energy into our filming journey for 'Black Warrant'. I am so thrilled for this opportunity and the exceptional team that I have the privilege to work with.”

Rahul had celebrated his birthday on the sets of 'Black Warrant' last month.

Post the enigmatic success of 'Kennedy,' which won a 7-minute long standing ovation at Cannes and was the only official selection this year, Rahul is on a spree shooting back-to-back for several projects.

'Kennedy', operates secretly for a corrupt system, lives in different conditions and goes on a lookout for salvation.

