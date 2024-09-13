Rahul Bose: Never take my director’s hat on set with me as an actor

Mumbai, Sep 13 Rahul Bose has spoken about his experience on working on “Berlin” and said that he never wears his director’s hat when he is on set as an actor.

“I never wear my director's hat, nor do I take it with me on set when I’m acting,” he said, highlighting his commitment to the director’s vision.

The actor believes the backdrop enhances the narrative, but the story itself must be relevant today.

“Audiences will take away exactly what I did, I get bored easily, and this film kept my attention. The performances are strong, it looks visually cohesive, and there’s a design harmony throughout. Berlin doesn’t sag for even 2-3 minutes. It’s not the kind of film where you pick up your phone, send a message, and come back to it,” said the actor, whose film “Berlin” will stream on ZEE5 Global.

He also spoke about the power of silence in cinema.

“There are so many silences in Berlin, and I’ve always believed that great films are meant to be watched, not just heard. I’m a fan of movies that demand full attention from the audience.”

He said “Berlin” is a tight, taut psychological thriller.

“It is a very skilled piece of direction that didn’t waste my time. It’s well-acted, well-designed, well-directed, and matches up to international standards. It can stand shoulder to shoulder with anything you’d watch on any OTT platform.”

The film, directed by Atul Sabharwal, is set in New Delhi in 1993. It follows a deaf-mute young man who is accused of being a foreign spy. A sign language expert is brought in to interpret for the government during his interrogation. The film also stars Ishwak Singh and Aparshakti Khurrana.

