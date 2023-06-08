Rahul Dev on '1920 Horrors of the Heart': This part revolves around a father-daughter story

Mumbai, June 8 Actor Rahul Dev is yet again gearing up to be seen in the horror thriller film '1920 : Horrors of the Heart', which is a sequel to the film '1920'.

He said that unlike the first instalment, this movie is based on a father-daughter relationship.

In the upcoming film, Rahul plays an integral part. The Krishna Bhatt directorial will hit theatres on June 23.

Released in 2008, '1920' a supernatural horror film revolves around the events surrounding a married couple living in a haunted house in the year 1920.

The film starred debutant actors Rajneesh Duggal and Adah Sharma as the married couple, along with Indraneil Sengupta in a special role.

Loosely inspired by the 1973 horror film 'The Exorcist', it was the first instalment of the '1920' film series, which was a commercial success. The film was also dubbed into Telugu and Tamil, under the title '1920 Gayathri'.

Speaking about his role in the film, Rahul said: "1920 was a much loved movie in its time and I'm sure that its sequel is going to be received with as much excitement."

"This part revolves around a father-daughter story and I play the role of the father in the film. It's a pivotal part of the project and lends depth to the complexity of the narrative. My character is an upright, honest businessman with a sense of vulnerability when it comes to his daughter," he said.

Talking about the experience from the shoot of a horror film like this, Rahul said: "The biggest learning and experience from this film was that despite what the promos suggest, the entire project was shot by a special technology on a gigantic set specially created for the feature, thanks to my director/ producer friend Vikram Bhatt who never ceases to surprise me...he learnt an entirely new craft during lock down days...his contribution towards the current art form of cinema...

