Rahul Dev reached Jodhpur to attend marathon; appreciates youth for their participation

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], December 14 : Bollywood actor Rahul Dev arrived in Jodhpur to participate in a marathon set to take place on Sunday. The event aims to promote the message of a clean, healthy, and drug-free Jodhpur.

Actor Rahul Dev is accompanied by actress Mugdha Godse. Speaking to ANI, Rahul Dev praised the youth of Jodhpur for their enthusiastic participation in the marathon.

He said, "The marathon is being held in Jodhpur, and it's wonderful to see the youth actively participating. I've heard that this marathon has grown over the years, with more people joining each time. The people of Rajasthan have always been brave and resilient, drawing inspiration from leaders like Maharana Pratap and Rana Sanga."

Rahul Dev also highlighted the fitness culture in Rajasthan, noting how the marathon complements it.

"Farming and life here are inherently challenging, which keeps people fit. Adding a marathon to this lifestyle enhances it further. Moreover, events like these contribute to cleanliness, and if you observe the running groups, they also emphasise greenery and clean paths," he said.

He further remarked on the growing awareness among the youth: "If the youth weren't aware, how would world records be broken? The youth have always been at the forefront and will continue to lead."

Rahul Dev, known for his powerful and villainous roles in films, has had a career spanning over two decades. Reflecting on his journey, he recently spoke about his Bollywood debut and how it paved the way for his string of negative roles in Hindi cinema.

The actor made his debut with the film Champion in 2000, where he played the antagonist. He went on to portray similar roles in films such as Aashiq, Awara Paagal Deewana, Mass, and others.

Discussing his career trajectory, Rahul shared his efforts to break free from typecasting by exploring South Indian cinema. "When your first project, like Champion, becomes a success and wins awards, it sets a precedent. Sunny Deol, being a larger-than-life hero, required a strong anti-hero. I didn't intentionally stick to negative roles, but diversifying is important to avoid monotony. That's why I tried opportunities in the Southit was becoming boring," he explained.

Rahul Dev was recently seen in the series Zabt, currently streaming on Waves.

