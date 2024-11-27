Rahul Dholakia, Pratik Gandhi talk about their film 'Agni'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 : Director Rahul Dholakia, along with actors Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Saiyami Kher, shared insights into their upcoming film Agni.

In a conversation with ANI, director Rahul Dholakia said, "We never really think about firefighters. When you travel to the West, you realise the immense value and respect they are given. Delving deeper into the subject, meeting people, and understanding their lives, I realised it's a very unique and extraordinary way of life. It's something we seldom talk about or know about. I thought it would make a great storyboth cinematically and as a human drama."

Actress Saiyami Kher shared her experience working on the film, saying, "I wasn't aware of the significant representation of female firefighters, so my learning began there. I play the role of an investigative officer. Becoming a firefighter involves a very scientific process, and these small details were fascinating to explore. I thoroughly enjoyed the physical drills we didit was an enriching experience."

Directed and written by Rahul Dholakia, the film, produced by Excel Entertainment, also features Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora, and Kabir Shah in pivotal roles.

"They're not even seen as heroes. We often think of them as just workerssome come, do their job, get a thank you, and then move on. For individuals and organisations that work so tirelessly for us, representation and respect are crucial. Awareness about their contribution is vital," added actor Divyenndu.

Pratik Gandhi reflected on his role, stating, "We underwent extensive physical training with firefighters and interacted with them and their families. Listening to their stories was incredibly enlightening and touching. These are people who perform extraordinary work for society, yet they receive little praise or recognition. Despite this, they remain deeply passionate about their work, which I found inspiring."

Agni will premiere on Prime Video on December 6.

