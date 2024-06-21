Rahul Jethwa unspools fond memories of performing duets with his brother on 'Music Day'

Mumbai, June 21 On 'World Music Day', actor Rahul Jethwa shared fond memories of performing duets and playing instruments with his actor-brother, Vishal Jethwa, saying he feels all his stress and worries melt away with each note.

Talking about his love for music and musical instruments, Rahul, who plays Awadh Bihari Vajpayee in the show 'Atal' shared: "Music is a source of solace for me. Apart from acting, my brother (Vishal) and I are also musicians. We have fond memories of performing duets and playing instruments together while growing up. We've produced and composed a few songs in our free time and wish to record more."

"Besides singing, I can play guitar and harmonium. I love creating music at home whenever I'm not shooting. Playing the harmonium holds a special place in my heart. There's something incredibly soothing about the deep, resonant sounds it produces. I often lose myself in the melodies, feeling all my stress and worries melt away with each note," he said.

Rahul concluded, saying: "The harmonium requires me to coordinate my breathing with my finger movements, and this rhythmic pattern becomes almost meditative. It helps me focus and brings a sense of calm and balance to my mind. The world would be colourless without music."

'Atal' airs on &TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor