Rahul Khanna, Malaika Arora reflect on their fashion experiences at India Couture Week

New Delhi [India], July 27 : Bollywood diva Malaika Arora and actor Rahul Khanna, who turned heads as showstoppers for ace designer Siddartha Tytler on Day 3 of India Couture Week 2024, spoke about their personal fashion experiences and journeys.

Rahul Khanna, who slayed in a sleek black bandhgala sherwani, spoke about the influence of his late father, the legendary Vinod Khanna, on his fashion sense.

"Even just looking back at his films, he had a very strong stylistic point of view. And I remember when he used to dress when we were kids. He was always very into clothes and accessories and styles. I think that sort of maybe filtered down to me," he told ANI.

Malaika, who dazzled in a black embroidered, glittering lehenga, reminisced about her early days in fashion. She laughed as she recalled her first time walking the runway.

"That was way, way back. But I remember I was a disaster. Absolute disaster," she said.

Malaika also reflected on her current confidence on the ramp. "I think if you're looking good, feeling good, the crowd's good, you have a great energy. I think all that really helps."

Malaika and Rahul garnered attention with their glamorous outfits created by Siddartha.

Malaika raised the bar with a stunning black embroidered glittering lehenga. She paired it with a beautiful blouse. She accessorised her ensemble with bangles, earrings, and rings.

Rahul Khanna complemented her with a dazzling black-embroidered outfit. He wore a bandhgala sherwani with golden floral motifs at the bottom of it and completed his look with black shoes that went perfectly with his attire.

Designer Siddartha Tytler unveiled his luxurious collection, 'Caligula's Feast,' at India Couture Week.

Drawing inspiration from the Roman Emperor Gaius Caesar Augustus Germanicus, famously known as Caligula, the collection featured opulent designs across both traditional and contemporary garments, including gowns and formalwear. The runway was transformed into a grand setting with flower decorations and tables laden with fruits and delicacies, enhancing the lavish ambience as the models strutted under the spotlight.

The collection showcased a colour spectrum starting from black and transitioning through beige, green, maroon, orange, and blue.

The outfits highlighted geometric patterns, floral designs, and various motifs, with some pieces adorned with rhinestones and crystal details. The innovative blouse and skirt designs added a oyal, elegant, and graceful touch.

India Couture Week 2024 is set to conclude on July 31.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor