Rahul Khanna on inheriting style, fashion from his late father Vinod Khanna

New Delhi [India], July 27 : Vinod Khanna not only charmed everyone with his heroic persona in films but also his style was just hard to take our eyes off when he was on or off screen. His son Rahul Khanna has inherited the same fashion sense and carrying his legacy by captivating fans with his presence.

Speaking with ANI, Rahul shared how he got inspired by his late father's stylistic point of view.

He said, "Even just looking back at his films, he had a very strong stylistic point of view. And I remember when he used to dress when we were kids. He was always very into clothes and accessories and styles. I think that sort of maybe filtered down to me."

Bollywood lost its strongest pillar in the form of late actor Vinod Khanna on April 27, 2017. He had delivered some of the most iconic performances, making him one of the best performers the industry has ever seen.

From a dacoit to a policeman, from a lover to an angry father, Vinod never failed to impress with his acting range.

The late actor made his acting debut in 1968 with a Sunil Dutt movie named 'Maan Ka Meet'. Even after starting his career as a villain, no one was ready to accept that those pure eyes and dapper looks do not belong to a hero.

Soon Vinod Khanna charmed out multiple top actors in the industry by performing brilliantly as a lead actor and gaining a crazy fan following.

But whether he performed as a protagonist or not, he ultimately left an impression on his audience.

Meanwhile, Rahul Khanna turned heads as a showstopper for ace designer Siddartha Tytler on Day 3 of India Couture Week 2024 along with Malaika Arora.

Rahul slayed the couture of Siddartha in a black bandhgala sherwani with golden floral motifs at the bottom of it.

With a neat hairdo and clean-shaven look.

