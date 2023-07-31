Rahul Mahajan to divorce the 3rd time, actor to part ways with Natalya Ilina

Rahul Mahajan who has often been in the news for his personal life is headed for a divorce the third time. Rahul and Natalya have been married for four years, however, the couple has had compatibility issues since the beginning. Reports in TOI suggest that they parted ways last year and filed for a divorce. While it further stated that they filed their paperwork last year but it is unclear whether or not the divorce has been finalised. For the unversed, this was Rahul's third marriage and he has been married to Shweta Singh (2006 - 2008) earlier and post their separation, he found Dimpy Ganguly on matrimonial reality show, Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jaayega. They parted ways in 2015, after their marriage in 2010.The report also spoke about how Rahul was not doing well post third divorce and was shattered.

However, the source then told the portal that he is doing better now and is getting back to life. A controversial figure, Rahul Mahajan is the elder child of former BJP leader Pramod Mahajan and Rekha Mahajan.His sister Poonam Mahajan is a member of parliament from Mumbai North Central and a politician of the BJP.In July 2006, he became engaged to Shweta Singh whom he knew for 13 years and was with in flying school in US together and also flew for Jet Airways. In December 2007, both filed for a divorce with mutual consent; Shweta filed for divorce after accusing him of domestic violence on 13 December 2007 on grounds of incompatibility and mutual consent of both parties. On 1 August 2008, Rahul Mahajan and his wife were granted a divorce by a Gurgaon court. District Judge Ramendra Jain granted their divorce after both parties mutually agreed on the move. In 2010, Mahajan married Dimpy Ganguly at the end of Rahul Ka Swayamwar, a TV reality show which staged a swayamvar for him. However, Dimpy left his Worli house after what she has described as violent abuse that involved "punching, kicking and dragging her by her hair". A source said the domestic abuse of Dimpy by Mahajan had started about a month after their national TV wedding