Rahul Rawail remembers his last meeting with Dharmendra 8 months ago

Mumbai, Nov 25 Director Rahul Rawail, who attended the 56th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, spoke about the late actor Dharmendra, who passed away on Monday.

The director hosted a special session in remembrance of the late actor at IFFI. After the session, he spoke with IANS, as he said, “I am blessed that I knew him, and that somebody's hand was on me. I couldn’t meet him because I did not want to disturb him at that time. It was a time when the family got to be close to him”.

He further mentioned, “So it may not be right. I could sit here all night and talk to you about it. I met Dharamji about 8 months back. I had gone to his farm just to say, ‘Hello’ to him. That's it. And very hospitable. So I have some great memories. At the moment also, I don't know how I am going to react to this. Because he was very, very close”.

Dharmendra was one of Bollywood’s most enduring and beloved stars. He was born in 1935 in Punjab, and began his career in the early 1960s, after he was discovered through a talent hunt competition. In the late 1950s, Filmfare magazine, in collaboration with Bimal Roy Productions, organized a nationwide talent contest to find new faces for Hindi cinema.

He entered the competition and was selected as the winner in 1958, chosen for his striking looks and natural charm. This victory opened the door to the film industry for him. The same talent hunt would later go on to discover Rajesh Khanna, one of Hindi cinema’s biggest superstars.

Dharmendra quickly rose to fame with his charming looks, emotional depth, and effortless screen presence. His versatility allowed him to excel in romance, action, and comedy alike. Some of his most iconic films include ‘Phool Aur Patthar’, which established him as a leading man, and ‘Sholay’, where his portrayal of the lovable, witty Veeru became legendary.

Dharmendra was a recipient of Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award of India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor