Rahul Rawail shares personal memories of Raj Kapoor ahead of IFFI session with Ranbir

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 23 : Actor Ranbir Kapoor is set to participate in a special conversation with filmmaker Rahul Rawail to celebrate his grandfather and multihyphenate Raj Kapoor's birth centenary at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Filmmaker Rahul Rawail, who shares a special bond with Ranbir's family, shared his excitement about the event while speaking toon Saturday.

"It's a wonderful moment for me. I was very close to his grandfather and father, and now I will share this experience with Ranbir. It will be great fun," Rawail said.

"I will not discuss Ranbir's personal life. This conversation is about the connection between Ranbir and his grandfather, Raj Kapoor," he told ANI.

The filmmaker also spoke about his first meeting with Ranbir and shared, "It was just a few hours after he was born. I had finished shooting for Betaab in Mahabaleshwar and received a message at home that Chintu (Rishi Kapoor) had a baby boy. I immediately went to their house to see him."

The session, which will take place on November 24 at Kala Academy in Goa will look at Ranbir's film journey, his acting techniques, and the profound influence of Raj Kapoor on Indian and global cinema.

Meanwhile, IFFI 2024, which began on November 20, is showcasing over 180 international films from 81 countries, including 16 world premieres, 3 international premieres, 43 Asian premieres, and 109 Indian premieres.

Notably, the organisers have also included a tribute programme to honour the 100th birth anniversaries of four Indian cinema legends: actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, director Tapan Sinha, Telugu cinema star Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and singer Mohammed Rafi, as per Variety.

The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will run until November 28.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor