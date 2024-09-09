Rahul Vaidya and Wife Disha Parmar Diagnosed with Dengue Amid Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

Rahul Vaidya's festive mood was dampened by dengue fever, which struck him just days before Ganesh Chaturthi. Unfortunately, his wife, Disha Parmar, has also been diagnosed with the same illness. Rahul took to his Instagram stories to reveal the same and wrote that after him, his wife Disha has been diagnosed with Dengue. Rahul writes, ''Wasn't it enough for me to have dengue ke Disha ko bhi ho gaya.'' Reposting the same on her Instagram stories, Disha, in a fun way replies, ''Together forever.'' Before this, Disha also posted a selfie of her on her stories and wrote 'Welcome to the sick club.'

On the work front, Rahul is currently a part of Colors TV's 'Laughter Chef.' The show is a 'cooking reality show,' where popular faces from the world of entertainment, in pairs, are assigned a dish they have to cook together. While the show has been doing amazing on the TRP front, it also recently received an extension until January 2025, after various reports of the show going off air started doing rounds on the internet. On the other hand, Disha has been on a break from television after the birth of her daughter. The actress was last seen in Sony TV's 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai 4,' along with Nakuul Mehta.

Ahead of the festival, he expressed his excitement for Ganesh Chaturthi. He had mentioned in a media interaction that this festival holds a special place for him and his wife, as their daughter was born during this time last year. They were looking forward to celebrating with even more grandeur this year. However, unfortunately, the couple is currently suffering from dengue fever. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar exchanged vows in 2021 and welcomed their first child, a daughter, in September 2023.Rahul Vaidya recently appeared on the reality show "The Laughter Chefs," while Disha Parmar reprised her role as Priya in the third season of "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain" with Nakuul Mehta.



