Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar celebrate 10 months of their 'sunshine' baby girl Navya

Mumbai, July 20 Singer Rahul Vaidya and his actress wife Disha Parmar celebrated 10 months of their 'sunshine' -- their daughter Navya -- on Saturday.

Rahul took to Instagram stories and shared an adorable video featuring their little bundle of joy, Navya, dressed in a baby pink outfit and enjoying her meal.

She is seen eating papaya while her mother, Disha, sits beside her having her own lunch.

In the snippet, Rahul can be heard saying, “I love you… what are you eating? Papaya?” to which Navya responds with cute expressions.

The post is captioned, “Our sunshine is 10 months old today.”

Disha also shared the same video on her Instagram, writing, “My babyyyy,” followed by red heart emojis.

The couple tied the knot on July 16, 2021, and their daughter was born on September 20, 2023.

Rahul began his career with the singing reality show 'Indian Idol 1', where he became the second runner-up. He has won shows like 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star' and 'Music Ka Maha Muqqabla'.

The singer also participated in 'Bigg Boss 14' and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.

Rahul has belted out songs like ‘Ek Rupaiya’, ‘Be Intehaan (Unplugged)’, ‘It's All About Tonight', and ‘Meri Zindagi’, among many others.

On the other hand, Disha made her acting debut in 2012 with ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara’, in which she essayed the role of Pankhuri Gupta.

She has then featured in shows like ‘Woh Apna Sa’, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’, and ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor