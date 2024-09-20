Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar celebrate 1st birthday of their daughter

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 : Singer Rahul Vaidya and his wife Disha Parmar, an actor, celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Navya on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Rahul dropped several adorable pictures from the birthday bash of his little one.

One of the images shows Disha holding Navya in her arms as she struck a pose with Rahul.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DAJaZE6t0qF/?igsh=YXBpaDBkZzBnN2Zw

Birthday girl Navya could be seen dressed in a beautiful red dress.

"Happy 1st birthday our lil princess Navuuuu baba (Red heart emojis). And thank you everyone for the blessings to Navya," Rahul captioned the post.

Rahul and Disha got married in 2021, and two years later, they welcomed their daughter Navya into their lives. Navya was born on September 20, 2023, coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi.

Talking about their work front, Rahul is a singer and music composer. He started his career with 'Indian Idol' and was also seen on 'Bigg Boss 14' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.

He is currently busy with his stint at Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, which also features Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aly Goni, Arjun Bijlani and Nia Sharma among others.

On the other hand, Disha gained a lot of popularity for her performance in the TV serial 'Bade Ache Lagte Hain Season 2' in which she was seen opposite actor Nakuul Mehta.

