Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar make first appearance with their baby

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 : Singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar are all excited and feeling blessed as they welcomed their baby girl on September 20.

Vaidya, who is celebrating his birthday today (September 23) has got the most special gift. His wife and newborn baby have returned home.

Disha took to her Instagram stories to share a reel of Rahul carrying the baby in his hands inside the car. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Big Baby, Mumma & chota baby loves you so much.”

The proud parents along with their baby girl were clicked outside the hospital.

While speaking to the media, the ‘Bigg Boss 14’ fame expressed his happiness and said, “Ganesh Chaturthi mein Laxmi ji hamare ghar aayi hai. Aaj mera birthday hai aur meri wife and bachchi are coming home. Isse better gift shayad hi duniya me kisiko mil sakti hai (Lakshmi ji has come to our house during Ganesh Chaturthi. Today is my birthday and my wife and daughter are coming home. Hardly anyone in this world can get a better gift than this.). Thank you God, Disha and everybody, please bless our child.”

Earlier, Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar on Wednesday announced the arrival of their first child.

In an adorable Instagram post, Rahul shared that he and Disha have been blessed with a baby girl.

"We are blessed with a Baby GIRL! The mummy and baby both are healthy and doing perfectly well! We would like to thank our Gynaec @dhruptidedhia who was hands on with the baby right since conceiving till birth and special thanks to our family @dnamjoshi & @masuuma at @criticareasiahospitals for giving us the best delivery experience possible! And we are elated! pls bless the baby," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAHUL VAIDYA (@rahulvaidyarkv)

As the couple embraced parenthood during Ganesh Chaturthi, Rahul gave a cute festive touch to the announcement.

He shared a cartoon of a baby elephant wearing a pink bib. "It's a girl" was written on the image in pink colour.

Rahul and Disha got married on July 16, 2021. The couple tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony which took place in Mumbai. They had been dating for a few years, and later, Rahul proposed to her during an episode of Bigg Boss 14. After months of speculation, Disha finally arrived on the show and accepted his proposal.

Disha gained a lot of popularity for her performance in the TV serial 'Bade Ache Lagte Hain Season 2' in which she was seen opposite actor Nakuul Mehta. On the other hand, Rahul rose to fame with his singing stint on 'Indian Idol'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor