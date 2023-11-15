Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar name their daughter "Navya"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 : Couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar on Wednesday announced the name of their baby daughter who was born on September 20.

The new parents in the town hosted a special Namkaran ceremony. The ceremony was mostly a family affair with a few of their friends as well in attendance. The duo has named their little one "Navya".

"We have named our baby girl Navya Vaidya ," the couple wrote on Instagram.

Several pictures and videos from the traditional ceremony surfaced online. In the images, Rahul and Disha could be seen posing with their daughter. However, they did not reveal the face of Navya.

While Disha was in a red and golden silk saree and gold jewellery, Rahul was in a black kurta-pyjama paired with an embroidered Nehru jacket.

Rahul and Disha got married on July 16, 2021. The couple tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony which took place in Mumbai. They had been dating for a few years, and later, Rahul proposed to her during an episode of Bigg Boss 14. After months of speculation, Disha finally arrived on the show and accepted his proposal.

Disha gained a lot of popularity for her performance in the TV serial 'Bade Ache Lagte Hain Season 2' in which she was seen opposite actor Nakuul Mehta. On the other hand, Rahul rose to fame with his singing stint on 'Indian Idol'.

