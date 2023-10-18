Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar's daughter gets gift from Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, check it out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 : Singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar's daughter got a special gift from actors Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin.

Aly and Jasmin gifted a bangle to the baby girl. Rahul thanked them and shared a picture of it.

He wrote, "Thank u @jasminbhasin2806 bua and @alygoni chachu for such a beautiful bangel. It's big for me but I will wear it soon."

Rahul and Disha announced the arrival of their baby girl in an adorable post.

"We are blessed with a Baby GIRL! The mummy and baby both are healthy and doing perfectly well! We would like to thank our Gynaec @dhruptidedhia who was hands on with the baby right since conceiving till birth and special thanks to our family @dnamjoshi & @masuuma at @criticareasiahospitals for giving us the best delivery experience possible! And we are elated! pls bless the baby," they wrote.

Rahul and Disha got married on July 16, 2021. The couple tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony which took place in Mumbai. They had been dating for a few years, and later, Rahul proposed to her during an episode of Bigg Boss 14. After months of speculation, Disha finally arrived on the show and accepted his proposal.

Disha gained a lot of popularity for her performance in the TV serial 'Bade Ache Lagte Hain Season 2' in which she was seen opposite actor Nakuul Mehta.

On the other hand, Rahul rose to fame with his singing stint on 'Indian Idol'.

