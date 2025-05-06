‘Raid 2’ actor Amit Sial on Babil Khan’s emotional meltdown: We all go through ups and downs in life

Mumbai, May 6 “Raid 2” actor Amit Sial has extended his support to Babil Khan following the young actor’s recent emotional moment in the public eye.

In a recent conversation, Sial acknowledged the emotional turbulence that artists often face in the industry. When asked about the growing trend of actors venting their frustrations on social media and whether they should exercise restraint to preserve their public image, Amit Sial shared that while he once received valuable advice from the late Irrfan Khan, Babil’s father, the current matter is deeply personal.

He told IANS, “Irrfan bhai once gave me advice, though it was on a completely different matter. As far as Babel’s situation is concerned—it’s his personal life. He shared a video in a moment of vulnerability. I don’t think I should comment on it. His family and he must be dealing with it already. We all have ups and downs in life. He chose to share it on a public platform, which allows others to react. Maybe that was a mistake. But he didn’t attack anyone—he just expressed what he felt. It’s unfair to judge or ridicule someone during such a time. Everyone deserves the right to keep their personal life private.”

Speaking about Babil Khan’s claim that Bollywood is fake, the actor mentioned that he doesn’t believe the ‘Qala’ actor intended to blame the entire industry.

“If so many people are working here, including you and me: That probably came from a place of angst. Maybe I was referring to just a few individuals. I don't think Babel meant to blame the entire industry either. He was troubled—perhaps unaware of exactly what he was saying. There’s no need to turn it into a detective show. Let things be.”

Babil Khan, the son of late legendary actor Irrfan Khan, recently found himself at the center of a social media controversy after an emotional video of him went viral. In the footage, Babil was seen breaking down as he opened up about his personal struggles, describing Bollywood as “the most fake industry.” He also mentioned several prominent names during the video, including Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, and singer Arijit Singh.

However, Babil Khan’s team later clarified that the video had been misunderstood and taken out of context.

