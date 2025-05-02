Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn Starrer Outshines Shaitaan and Drishyam 2 With Impressive Opening; Check Latest Numbers Here

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn’s latest film Raid 2 opened in cinemas on May 1 and registered a strong performance at the box office on its first day. The action drama collected Rs 18.25 crore on day one, according to early estimates from Sacnilk. The movie brings back IRS officer Amay Patnaik. Ajay Devgn plays the lead role. He investigates a new white-collar crime in this film. Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh also play key roles. Raid 2 got a good response from the audience. Critics also gave the film positive reviews. The movie reported an overall morning show occupancy of 21.23 percent and saw a sharp rise to 42 percent in evening shows, reflecting strong word-of-mouth and fan interest.



The film surpassed the opening day collections of Devgn’s past blockbusters. Shaitaan earned Rs 15.21 crore on its first day, while Drishyam 2 and Tanhaji collected Rs 15.38 crore and Rs 15.10 crore respectively.

Read Also | Riteish Deshmukh explains why heroes will never be remembered without a villain



Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and written by Ritesh Shah, Akshat Tiwari, Jaideep Yadav and Karan Vyas, Raid 2 is made on a reported budget of Rs 28 crore. The film is a sequel to Raid, which was released in April 2018.



The production of Raid 2 took place in Mumbai, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in the first half of 2024. Vaani Kapoor replaced Ileana D’Cruz as the female lead, while Riteish Deshmukh joined the cast in January. The film was initially scheduled for release in February 2025 but was later moved to May 1. The soundtrack features music by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Amit Trivedi, Rochak Kohli, Sachet–Parampara and White Noise Collectives. The background score is composed by Amit Trivedi.