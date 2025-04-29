'Raid 2' team Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat open up on current state of Hindi film industry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 : 'Raid 2', which stars Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles, is all set to hit the theatres this Thursday.

From cast to makers, the film's entire team has been on a promotional spree. On Tuesday, producers Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak sat down withfor a candid conversation.

During the interaction, the trio not only opened up about their film but also shared their views on the current state of Hindi film industry.

When asked why theatrical releases are struggling, Bhushan Kumar said, "Something happened due to COVID. After that, a lot of content started appearing on OTT platforms, which continued to entertain people from home. And when people started coming back to the theatre, the content was somehow not as per their expectations. Now things are better. See, Jaat worked, Chhaava, Kesari 2, Diplomat..so many films became successful. Now, 'Raid 2' is coming. Hope this will also work and entertain people."

He added, "Everyone should make their films according to the taste of the public, so that as many people as possible can come to the theatre and enjoy the films. And with that, the business of the whole industry will increase, and there will be benefit."

Kumar Mangat Pathak also expressed his views.

"Kahani achchi hoti hai toh films zarur chalti hai (Whenever there is a good story, the film runs). I do believe that if we make good films, then the public will definitely come to the theatres," he said.

Abhishek Pathak also discussed the importance of effectively managing the film's production budget.

"Somewhere, it is going wrong. Many times, an actor or actress's hair and makeup artist takes Rs 2 lakh per day or Rs 5 lakh...sometimes it's more than our technicians. The contribution of everyone is equal, but I think a little fairness needs to be implemented. It will have to be corrected a little, I think, the numbers," he said.

'Raid 2' also stars Vaani Kapoor in a key role.

