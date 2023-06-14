Raima Sen joins Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 : Actor Raima Sen has been roped in Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War' starring Nana Patekar and Anupam Kher. The filmmaker on Wednesday announced the new member on social media.

Taking to Twitter handle, Agnihotri dropped an introductory video of Raima Sen.

Look, who joined the cast of #TheVaccineWar. #ATrueStory pic.twitter.com/p4zJKVAwpz— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 14, 2023

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Look, who joined the cast of #TheVaccineWar. #ATrueStory."

In the video, he shared how he met Raima and asked her to join his film.

While keeping the film's details under wraps but the title reveals about its underlying theme. 'The Vaccine War' alludes to the exploration of Indian bio-scientists and their groundbreaking indigenous vaccines. The film aims to honor the unwavering dedication of the medical community and scientists who stood tall during the unprecedented challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. Expect a compelling narrative that unveils remarkable chapters of resilience and innovation when the movie hits the theatre.

Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Pallavi Joshi 'The Vaccine War' is all set to hit the theatres on Dussehra 2023, in 11 languages.

The film also stars Sapthami Gowda.

Earlier, it was slated to release on Independence Day 2023.

Speaking about the film Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri earlier said, "When The Kashmir Files was postponed during COVID lockdown, I started researching on it. Then we started researching with the scientists of ICMR & NIV who made our own vaccine possible. Their story of struggle and sacrifice was overwhelming and while researching we understood how these scientists fought a war waged against India not just by foreign agencies but even our own people. Yet, we won against superpowers by making fastest, cheapest and safest vaccine. I thought this story must be told so that every Indian can feel proud of their country."

